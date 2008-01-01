Quenching N China's thirst
Across northern China, water shortage has emerged as a regular feature of spring as fast-growing urban populations strain limited municipal water supplies...
Tianjin Peking Opera Troupe to perform in Taipei
Tianjin Peking Opera Troupe held a press conference and made dress rehearsal in a theater of Taipei on Friday...
E-bike show kicks off in Tianjin
The event, which will go until April 2, simultaneously takes place at Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center and Tianjin International Exhibition Center...
Scientific implementation of 12th Five-Year plan
A senior Chinese official called on local authorities to scientifically implement the nation's 12th Five-Year plan and to enhance exploration of new forms of social management...
Shale dye made by folk artist in Tianjin
Zhang has made some 70 types of dye with the material of shale from the mountainous areas nearby...